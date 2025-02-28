Students seek removal of old, rusted furniture from Madurai Medical College premises

MADURAI: Students of the Madurai Medical College, attached to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH), sought the removal of old furniture behind the canteen at the campus near the district collectorate.

A third-year student of Madurai Medical College said, "The old beds and furniture, which must be cleared from the campus, are dumped behind the canteen. With no shed, the spot is filthy. Come rain, there is an added risk and some of the iron beds have rusted and may break apart when someone walks near them. Despite complaining to the warden, we have received no response.”

Another student said, "There are more than 70 beds behind the canteen, some of which were used during the Covid-19 pandemic. These broken beds and other furniture cannot be used, and have been lying here for three years. No action has been taken despite complaining to the higher authorities.”

GRH (Madurai) dean Dr Arul Sundaresh Kumar told TNIE, "We have already received messages and requests from the students. While many pieces of furniture are damaged, some are beyond repair. We have flagged this issue with the public works department, and have also sent a letter of clearance. A tender process will be initiated and the final bidder will be allowed to clear the furniture.”