Tamil Nadu releases new policy for care of homeless people with mental illness

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday released the state policy for Care of Homeless Persons with Mental Illness and Implementation Framework – 2024, brought out by the Health and Family Welfare Department, as part of the government’s commitment to delivering quality services to this vulnerable segment of society.

The proposed policy framework delineates the service provided to Homeless Persons with Mental Illness (HPWMI) into four stages -- rescue and acute care, intermediary care, long term care, and social integration.

The policy proposes a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed in rescue operations. When a rescuer finds any person to be homeless and suspects mental illness, he shall inform the nearest police station and assist the cops in rescue operation.

The police with or without the assistance of NGOs should take the person concerned to a government medical college hospital or headquarters hospital for admission. Medical assessment should be done. The medical officer in-charge shall arrange for assessment of mental health.

The policy states that if the person doesn’t have mental illness, then the psychiatrist should inform the police for reunion with the family, or if the person has mental illness and is severely ill, he/she should be treated at the medical college hospital itself.

The policy also details what should be done if the person is below 18 years, woman or pregnant and a victim of crime.