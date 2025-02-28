Thousands gather for annual Mayana Kollai festival in Vellore

VELLORE: Scores of devotees gathered at the graveyard near the New Bus Stand to witness and take part in the annual Mayana Kollai festival, a major event in Vellore district.

Thousands of people started arriving in the afternoon to witness. The chariots carrying the idol of goddess Kali from various neighbourhoods reached the graveyard late on Thursday evening. At the festival site, massive mud structures of the goddess were sculpted on the land near the graveyard, and devotees offered a variety of dishes to them.

Mayana Kollai takes place the day after Shivaratri, with different legends surrounding its origins. Some say it marks the victory of goddess Parvathi’s over asuran, who is also sculpted at the graveyard. Others say it is about her saving Lord Shiva from a curse by goddess Saraswati.

“The food items offered are usually flung towards the goddess as part of the ritual called ‘Kollai,’” said S Abirami, another resident. She added that it is believed that whatever people wish for and pray to the goddess during Mayana Kollai will be fulfilled before the next year’s festival. Many devotees wore masks of the goddess and danced at the festival site. The Anna Bridge overlooking the festival site was packed with people.

Traffic diversions were implemented by the police to manage the crowd. Heavy vehicles coming from outside the city were re-routed so they do not disrupt the festival site. The Viruthampattu bridge was made two-way to ease congestion after 1 pm. Sources said that the festival has remained incident-free so far.