Tiruchy corporation council resolution to reduce fine for stray cattle by half raises eyebrows

TIRUCHY: The resolution to reduce the fine on owners letting their cattle astray to Rs 2,500 from Rs 5,000 adopted unanimously at Wednesday’s corporation council meeting has caught city residents by surprise who question the intention behind such a move. This has also set off doubts over the status of another resolution the civic body adopted in November 2024, announcing a Rs 20,000 fine on owners caught releasing cattle in the city more than once.

"Who are they trying to help by reducing the fine amount? A stern decision was taken by the Tiruchy corporation to control the stray cattle menace in most areas of the city. But now they are making all the efforts go waste, bringing the situation back to square one," said TP Velu, a resident of Srinivasa Nagar.

According to Mayor Mu Anbalagan's statement in the council meeting, the civic body collected about Rs 19.7 lakh in fine from stray cattle owners between November 2022 and February 26, 2025. Meanwhile, highly-placed sources say that the mayor and even councillors were under pressure to bring down the fine.

"We were getting calls from many councillors to consider releasing straying cattle by imposing a low fine. The councillors were also getting requests from many poor people claiming that they were unable to pay the fine amount. Thus, both officials and councillors were under pressure to do something about the issue. The amicable solution was to bring down the fine," a source said.

P Venkatraman, a resident of Srirangam, however, said, "If this strategy is followed, there are people who cannot afford to pay even Rs 2,500. What would happen in such cases? Would they (corporation) further reduce the fine amount?" When enquired, senior corporation officials said that they are already monitoring the situation.

"The resolution regarding the fine on repeat offenders will continue till the council makes any changes in it. If we notice that the recent reduction in fine amount worsens the situation, we would take corrective measures," an official said.