Traders condemn property tax hike; Thoothukudi corporation claims area reassessment

THOOTHUKUDI: Traders condemned the municipal corporation's exorbitant hike of property tax and urged for a roll back. However, corporation officials said that a few commercial complexes have been charged with higher taxes based on area reassessment.

The traders said the corporation doubled property tax of commercial buildings in 2022-23 from the year before, and in 2024-25, it has increased it by more than 500 times. The corporation officials also cut water connections a week after sending the demand notices.

The traders said the corporation served demand notices to 110 marriage halls, and over 400 shops with increased property taxes. Previously, there was no penalty, but now a penalty is imposed with interest, he said.

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peravai district president C Raja in a petition submitted to Chief Minister MK Stalin said, the corporation has hiked property tax and inhumanely cut water and electricity connections for those who failed to remit the exorbitant tax.

An agitation committee to protest against the tax hike was formed comprising Tamil Nadu Vanigar sangangalin Peravai, Thoothukudi Nagara Varthagarkalin Mathiya Sangam, Mandapa Urimaiyalargal Sangam and social activists. The corporation must roll back the tax hike or otherwise a mass agitation will be organised on March 18, he added.

A senior corporation official said reassessment of commercial buildings were conducted following instructions from the state government. The commercial buildings were shortlisted for reassessment based on GST submissions and electricity bills. Of the 7,500 commercial buildings, over 252 buildings were found to be undervalued in the past. Hence, based on the actual area of a commercial building, the corporation has calculated property tax, he said.