Vellore labourer gets life term for murder of youth in 2021

VELLORE: The First Additional Sessions Court in Vellore on Thursday sentenced a daily wage labourer from Konavattam to life imprisonment for murdering a 21-year-old man on November 23, 2021.

Sources said, the victim -- Saranraj from Mullipalayam -- had previous enmity with a 38-year-old man from the same locality. On November 23, 2021, Saranraj encountered the man in front of a shop, along with his associate Gundu alias Wilson Palraj (39), a daily wage labourer from Kamarajar Street in Konavattam.

A heated argument escalated into an altercation, during which Wilson fatally attacked Saranraj. Nearby residents rushed the victim to a GH, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Senthilkumar, the then Vellore North police inspector, registered a case and launched an investigation against Wilson and the 38-year-old man.

The case was heard at the Vellore Combined Court Complex on Thursday. Additional public prosecutor Sivaprakasam appeared on behalf of the prosecution. After the final hearing, Judge Shanthi sentenced Wilson to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. The 38-year-old co-accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence. Subsequently, Wilson was lodged in Vellore Central Prison.