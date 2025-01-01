AU rape: BJP to hold Madurai-Chennai march

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced the party’s women’s wing led by its president Umarathi Rajan will take out a Neethi Perani (procession for justice) from Madurai to Chennai, condemning the ruling DMK government for allegedly trying to cover up the truth about the sexual assault in Anna University.
The procession will begin on January 3 in Madurai, and the office-bearers of the women’s wing will meet Governor RN Ravi in Chennai and submit a memorandum on the issue.
Meanwhile, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan left for New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Talking to reporters at the airport, she said new presidents for the state units would be elected soon. She has been given the responsibility of conducting the election for the new president in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
“I will be meeting Amit Shah and brief him about the political developments in Tamil Nadu, besides the sexual assault on Anna University student.”
CPM wants case registered against NIC
Chennai: The CPM demanded registering a case against the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for its alleged negligence that led to the leak of the FIR. CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan asserted the NIC’s explanation confirmed that the central agency is accountable for the leak. Balakrishnan questioned why such a leak occurred only in this particular case. He said the leak could have been orchestrated to derive political benefits.
EPS doing a Goebbels in AU incident: Minister
Chennai: Minister for Law and Prisons S Regupathy condemned AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly spreading rumours regarding the AU case. He accused Palaniswami of launching a ‘Goebbels-style’ campaign by repeating lies. He further added Palanidwami’s shifting narratives are causing mental distress to the complainants of sexual assault.