AU rape: BJP to hold Madurai-Chennai march

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Tuesday announced the party’s women’s wing led by its president Umarathi Rajan will take out a Neethi Perani (procession for justice) from Madurai to Chennai, condemning the ruling DMK government for allegedly trying to cover up the truth about the sexual assault in Anna University.

The procession will begin on January 3 in Madurai, and the office-bearers of the women’s wing will meet Governor RN Ravi in Chennai and submit a memorandum on the issue.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan left for New Delhi on Tuesday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Talking to reporters at the airport, she said new presidents for the state units would be elected soon. She has been given the responsibility of conducting the election for the new president in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“I will be meeting Amit Shah and brief him about the political developments in Tamil Nadu, besides the sexual assault on Anna University student.”