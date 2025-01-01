Biggest meth haul of Chennai in 2024: 16 kg seized, 10 held

CHENNAI: In their biggest drug haul in 2024, the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) seized 16 kg of methamphetamine from a house in Vadakarai in Red Hills on Monday and busted an international syndicate. Ten people have been arrested and properties worth Rs 5 crore seized in the case.

In all, the police have seized 17.8 kg meth from this syndicate alone worth Rs 17 crore, although the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) pegs the per kg value of meth to be Rs 10 crore.

The biggest reported case of methamphetamine seizure in Tamil Nadu in 2024 was the 36 kg bust by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Madurai in March. The 16-kg bust by the GCP is likely to be the second-biggest in the year.

The police, in a statement, said the drug was sourced from Myanmar and brought to Chennai via Manipur. Haryana has been identified as another starting point, they said.

According to the statement, the genesis of the bust lies in the seizure of 1.5 kg meth from V Venkatesan alias Rajesh from Madhavaram and K Karthik on December 21. Working on subsequent leads, the police seized 15.9 kg of the drug from the Vadakarai house on Monday.

Investigations revealed that Venkatesan had been convicted of a drug offence in Patiala in Punjab, and was released in 2021 after serving a seven-year sentence. Immediately after release, he allegedly ganged up with his relative Prabhu of Kodungaiyur and Shanmugam of Urapakkam to traffic methamphetamine and its precursor pseudoephedrine from Myanmar (via Manipur) and Haryana to Chennai.