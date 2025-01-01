Effective measures needed to address stray dogs menace in Madurai corporation, say activists

MADURAI: Though the city corporation has been taking a series of measures to address the stray dog menace, an average of 1,200 dog bite cases were reported each month in Madurai city in 2024. While plans are in the works to initiate a stray dog census in the city, activists have urged the corporation to take more effective measures, such as promoting the adoption of stray dogs, to find a permanent solution to the issue.

According to data received from the Madurai city corporation, a total of 57,958 dog bite cases were reported in Madurai city over the seven-year period from 2018 to November 2024. This year alone, as many as 14,130 dog bite cases were reported, the highest in the city over the past seven years. Most of the cases were treated at primary health centers in the city. Notably, only four dog bite deaths have been reported in the last seven years three in 2018 and one in 2024.

It is important to note that the stray dog menace continues to be a major issue in the city, with most dog bite cases being caused by stray dogs. Although the corporation has been taking a series of measures, including ABC (Animal Birth Control) and rabies vaccination drives, the issues remain unresolved.

"Stray dog menace remains high in all 100 wards of the city. On average, a minimum of 5-10 stray dogs are seen on every street. Recently, in ward 70, a pack of stray dogs chased a few children. Action must be taken to address these issues," said R. Rajesh Kannan, a resident.