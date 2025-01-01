Government striving to make TN the global R&D capital: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

TIRUNELVELI: The Tamil Nadu government is working towards making the state the world’s capital of research and development (R&D), Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said here on Tuesday. He also said that discussions are under way to inaugurate an office of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at a SIPCOT industrial estate.

Rajaa, also the DMK's IT wing secretary, visited Tirunelveli to chair a consultation and review meeting. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, he shared insights from his recent visit to the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

"Chief Minister M K Stalin is introducing various initiatives to establish Tamil Nadu as the global hub for R&D. Plans are in motion to open a CSIR office in SIPCOT, and discussions are ongoing," he said.

Highlighting the state's industrial progress, he said, "Electric car manufacturer VinFast is setting up its plant in Thoothukudi, and Tata Power Solar has established a plant in Gangaikondan. Several industries are also expected to come up at the Nanguneri SIPCOT once the land-related legal disputes are resolved."

Rajaa further said that the DMK IT wing has been conducting zonal-level review meetings across the state, with the Tirunelveli meeting being the final one. "Office-bearers of the DMK from this region participated in the review meeting," he said, and appreciated the volunteers contributing to the IT wing while working in various companies.