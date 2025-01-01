Indo-Lanka passenger ferry service deferred

NAGAPATTINAM: The resumption of the Nagapattinam-Kankesanthurai ferry service, originally scheduled for January 2, has been deferred due to unfavourable weather conditions. The ferry operator stated that the new date would be announced after receiving clearance from the Directorate of Shipping under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The ferry, operated by Subham Group of Companies using the vessel Sivagangai, connects India and Sri Lanka. It had been operational since August 16, 2024, but was suspended on November 5 due to adverse conditions. Later, the operator reopened ticket bookings in late December and announced resumption of the service on January 2 with reduced fares and increased weekly trips.

“The service is delayed due to weather conditions and refunds are being issued. We will announce the new resumption date soon,” Subham Group chairperson Sundararaj Ponnusamy said, adding that passengers who booked tickets for later dates would also be notified if disruptions persist.

The operator also noted that while they had anticipated improvements in weather, the weather conditions in the sea remain challenging. Notably, the decision comes a day after a fishing boat capsized near Nagapattinam port in rough sea, resulting in one fisherman drowning.