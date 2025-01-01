Kurinjakulam Dalits issued rules for organising children’s New Year games

TIRUNELVELI: Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) J Kavitha has issued 18 guidelines to the Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Kurinjakulam for organising New Year games for children on government poramboke land on January 1, 2025. Following a peace committee meeting held on December 27, the RDO extended the timing for the event by two hours, allowing it from 8 am to 4 pm.

The guidelines prohibit the entry of outsiders, including individuals affiliated with caste organisations or political parties into Kurinjakulam. Only children under the age of 18 from the village are allowed to participate and Kurinjakulam natives returning to the village for New Year celebrations must submit their names to the police in advance.

The organisers are required to provide the details of participants to the police well ahead of the event. The use of caste-based flags, banners, slogans, or songs is strictly prohibited. The guidelines also ban the use of crackers before, during, and after the games. Temporary structures, such as pandals, are not permitted, and the games must be limited to the designated government land. Sound systems can only be used with prior permission from the police, and the organisers are instructed to ensure that no intoxicated individuals enter the venue.

The RDO warned that any violation of the guidelines would result in the immediate cancellation of the event and action against the organisers. The event, which was conducted peacefully until 2019, has faced opposition from dominant caste people in recent years, leading to the imposition of restrictions. Dominant caste people approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC against the games. However, the court refused to impose a ban on conducting games.