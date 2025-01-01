Northeast monsoon to withdraw after Pongal, Tamil Nadu records 27% excess rainfall

CHENNAI: The northeast monsoon is expected to withdraw after Pongal, and the state is expected to receive moderate rain till then, especially after January 7.

Additional director general of Meteorology at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) S Balachandran said Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal region recorded 1,179 mm of rainfall in 2024, marking a 27% increase (143 mm) from last year’s 1,036 mm.

Cyclonic activity over the Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal was lower, with four cyclones - Remal, Asna, Dana, and Fengal - compared to six (Mocha, Hamoon, Midhili, Biparjoy, Michaung and Tej) in 2023. However, widespread rain lashed Tamil Nadu between December 11-14 due to a deep depression, he said.

District-wise, Tirunelveli was battered by rains, making it the only district to register an excess of 100% in 2024. The district experienced 265% higher rainfall during the southwest monsoon and 67% during the northeast monsoon.

A total of 27 districts received excess rain while 12 experienced near normal rain for the year.

The heightened activity of easterly waves from October to December and the presence of the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) contributed to the increased rain. This year’s northeast monsoon began on October 15, a day earlier than that in 2023. Last year, the withdrawal was on January 14. Extended forecasts suggest continued rain, especially after January 7, driven by active easterly winds. Due to this, the withdrawal is expected to be after Pongal, Balachandran added.