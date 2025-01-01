Tamil Nadu’s political crossroads: DMK eyes legacy amid opposition scrambles for alliances in Tamil Nadu

Albert Einstein’s special relativity said the rate at which time passes depends on one’s frame of reference. In the frame of reference of political parties in Tamil Nadu, the 25th year of this century that dawns today will swoosh past in a jiffy before they realise the 2026 Assembly election is just around the corner.

Acutely aware that they are racing against time to swell their electoral fortunes, all the parties have started shifting gears to accelerate or switching lanes to position themselves better in the electoral race.

Without a doubt, the DMK-led alliance, which swept the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, is steadily ahead as of today, even though party president MK Stalin’s target of more than 200 seats looks ambitious .

DMK has been less immune to anti-incumbency than the AIADMK in the past. This government led by Chief Minister Stalin has, however, done surprisingly better in shaking off the dirt despite mounting criticism from the opposition over law and order, corruption, women’s safety, state finances, handling of natural disasters and failure to honour certain poll promises.

To its credit, the government has got many things right, especially with attracting investments and the far-sighted welfare measures targeted at empowering women and youngsters even though some of them are stressing the state’s finances.

The party elevated its heir-apparent Udhayanidhi Stalin as deputy CM in September, hoping it would get ample time before the elections to ward off harsh criticism for perpetuating dynastic politics. The 47-year-old Udhayanidhi, a third-generation politician born in a family that swears by social justice, was candid enough to admit that he did not realise, even when he was 34, why a dialogue against reservation in a movie he produced was insensitive.