AI cameras prevent train collisions with elephants

COIMBATORE: There has been no elephant death on the railway tracks in Madukkarai forest range ever since AI-enabled camera surveillance system was commissioned in February 2024.

According to forest department sources, 12 AI-enabled cameras were fixed in the area in November 2023 on pilot basis and officially inaugurated by the then forest minister M Mathiventhan in February 2024. This has helped to monitor movement of wild animals, especially elephants, near the railway tracks.

Of the 12 AI cameras, five are fixed on railway line A and seven cameras are fixed on railway line B in Solakkarai reserve forest in the Madukkarai- Walayar section.

During daytime, five track watchers will be monitoring the tracks, and the numbers would be increased up to 10 during the night when the animal movement is high,” said an official of the Coimbatore forest division.

The official added in the long run, the AI cameras may be used to identify and profile individual animals. “We get immediate alerts about animal movement through the AI cameras which help us save their lives. We have complete data of animals that had approached the track and/or crossed the track, including the time.