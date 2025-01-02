Four arrested in sexual assault of Tamil Nadu woman

RAMANATHAPURAM: Four persons have been arrested by Ramanathapuram Town police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman in an isolated location near Puthendhal village on Sunday night. All four accused were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.

Police said the woman was returning to her village in an autorickshaw late on Sunday night. Along the way, she made a stop to attend nature’s call, and made her way behind some bushes alongside a railway track. At the time, the accused — identified as Bhuvanesh Kumar (27), Saran Murugan (37), Selva Kumar (27) and Kutty @ Munish Kannan (26) of Puthendhal — arrived there and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Subsequently, on Tuesday morning, the survivor filed a complaint with the Ramanathapuram Town police and was admitted to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment. The Ramanathapuram All-Women Police Station registered a case and arrested all four accused on Wednesday. The accused were then produced before the Paramakudi Magistrate and remanded in judicial custody for 10 days.