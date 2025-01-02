'Heat wave, flood, landslide': Is extreme weather becoming major challenge to Tamil Nadu?

With a heatwave, floods, and landslides all occurring in the same year, "extreme weather events" are no longer a distant phenomenon in Tamil Nadu.

In October, Madurai experienced massive single-day rainfall; in November, a cloudburst struck the drought-prone Ramanathapuram district; Thiruvannamalai, typically not considered a landslide-prone area, witnessed its worst landslide; and in September, Madurai airport recorded unprecedented heat. These are just a few examples of the extreme weather events increasingly affecting the state.

In fact, climate extremes have come to centre stage with Chief Minister M K Stalin stating 'the impacts of natural disasters' as one of the three primary challenges being faced by Tamil Nadu. The other two being the rising elderly population and new needs posed by rapid urbanisation.

The Tamil Nadu CM, who made the statement in a meeting with the chairperson and members of the XVI Finance Commission on November 18, had pressed for recommendations from the Commission to ensure sufficient funds to state governments to undertake relief and restoration measures.

On October 25, Madurai received a massive 9.5 cm of rainfall in a single day. 4.5 cm poured within 15 minutes between 3 pm and 3.15 pm. It triggered severe flooding, water inundation, and power disruption.

On November 20, Cloudburst, categorised as an 'extreme weather event,' triggered over 28 cm of rainfall in Pamban in the Ramanathapuram district.

Pamban weather station recorded 10 cm of rainfall in just an hour and close to 19 cm of rainfall within a short span of three hours.

An unprecedented 164 cm of rain lashed all pockets of the Ramanathapuram district in a single day (November 20). It is said that this is the first time in many decades that the region has recorded such an amount of rainfall.

In general, Ramanathapuram is a drought-prone district known for its hot, dry weather conditions for most part of the year. Drinking water scarcity is still a pertinent issue in the district.