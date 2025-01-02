Karaikal carnival during Pongal, organiser fixing traffic, connectivity issues

KARAIKAL: The annual edition of the Karaikal administration’s Karaikal Karnival is set to be conducted this time too during the Pongal holidays. To address concerns over traffic regulation and uninterrupted mobile network connectivity, measures like decentralised parking areas are being explored this time, the organiser revealed.

With flower exhibition, pet show, boat race, mini marathon, concerts and dance shows figuring among the events planned during the four-day festival at the Karaikal stadium, the municipal administration said it has formed committees to ensure their smooth conduct.

While the last two years saw a footfall of around a lakh people, which were also held during Pongal, the final day of the carnival held during Kaanum Pongal witnessed the maximum gathering. TNIE observed that the venue's entrance and exit gates were congested and the roads at least in a kilometre’s radius from the stadium were chock-a-block with vehicles. Four-wheelers parked on either side of the roads added to the chaos.

On the issue, Collector Manikandan said, "We are planning to improve the scenario by arranging decentralised parking areas away from the venue. It may reduce the congestion."

Another concern is the lack of mobile network connectivity at the venue, possibly due to the large congregation at the stadium. TNIE observed that people struggled to communicate and had to move away a few hundred metres to get signal. When enquired, the administration assured to explore possible solutions.

Meanwhile, A Vengadesh, founder of Karai Siragugal Iyakkam, said, "Local artists should be given opportunities during the festival. It will help their livelihoods." To this, the collector said the administration is only keen to offer opportunities to them.