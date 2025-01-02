Lone vulture flies 4,000km to reach TN from Maharashtra

CHENNAI: A one-year-old captive-bred, juvenile white-rumped vulture, has taken a 4,000-km-long flight from the Tadoba National Park in Maharashtra to Pudukkottai in Tamil Nadu.

The weary bird, which made numerous pit stops in its sojourn including Chennai, has been resting its wings at an abandoned agricultural plot in Aranthangi for the past four days.

The vulture, listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, was GPS-tagged and released in Tadoba-Andhari in July as part of the Jatayu conservation initiative.

The Maharashtra forest department and Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) have GPS-tagged 20 vultures (10 long-billed & 10 white-rumped), all brought from the Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre in Pinjore, Haryana. While the long-billed vultures were released in the Pench Tiger Reserve, the white-rumped ones were released in Tadoba.

Of these, one juvenile white-rumped vulture has been observed to be wandering alone and flying long distances. As per GPS data shared with TNIE, the vulture has so far covered 4,000km, stopping briefly in different states over five months.

For the past four days, the bird has been resting in the same agricultural plot in Aranthangi. BNHS then asked S Bharathidasan, founder of Arulagam, an NGO that works towards the conservation of vultures in the Nilgiris biosphere, to check on the bird since it stopped moving.