Madampatti villagers face difficulties to reach city due to lack of buses

COIMBATORE: People from three villages near Madampatti are finding it difficult to reach the city, which is around 20 km away, as the Sungam - I branch of TNSTC Coimbatore has suspended three out of four bus services.

Residents of Mathipalayam, Sennanur and Krishnapuram Pudur have walked for over two kilometres to Thannerpanthal Privu on the Siruvani main road to board a bus to the city.

R Rajkumar, a resident of Mathipalayam, told TNIE that two bus routes (S4, S4A) were suspended in 2021 and another bus was stopped in 2013. He said now only one bus (S4) is operated from Upplipalayam to Mathipalayam at 6.15 am, 8.30 am and 11 am. He said, "The bus comes at 4.30 pm, 6:30 pm and 8.30 pm. Lack of buses has severely impacted us. We have to walk four kilometres to Thannerpanthal Privu to board other buses,” he said.

K Saradha, a resident of Sennanur village who works at a fancy store in the Town Hall area, said she leaves home at 8 am to reach Thannerpanthal Privu. “If I take other buses from Alandurai, Isha, Siruvani, etc., they are overcrowded. I often travel on the footboard, which is extremely risky,” she said. She said that the stray dog menace makes it dangerous to walk home at night.

P Perumal of the same village said TNSTC has stopped the services citing a shortage of conductors and drivers. “Students from Perur, Madampatti, Karadimadai, etc go to the school located at Sennanur by walking from Thannerpanthal Privu daily. By the time they reach reach school, they become tired. Similarly, they come home exhausted, The district collector should take steps immediately to address the issue,” he said.

When contacted, a top officer from the Sungam -I branch told TNIE that during the Covid-19 outbreak, the operation of two buses was stopped by the then branch manager. When asked when all four services would be operated, he said only higher officers could decide on it.