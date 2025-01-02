Madras HC confirms one-month jail term for SVe Shekher

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has upheld the one-month imprisonment sentence imposed on actor and politician SVe Shekher in connection with a case involving a derogatory social media post against women journalists.

Justice P Velmurugan, while confirming the trial court's verdict, dismissed the revision petition filed by Shekher challenging his conviction and the sentence of one-month imprisonment along with a fine of Rs15,000.

“The revision petition is dismissed. The conviction and sentence imposed by the trial court is confirmed,” the judge stated in the order.

However, the judge granted Shekher ninety days to approach the Supreme Court with a special leave petition against the High Court order, as requested by his counsel. Justice Velmurugan made it clear that no extension of time would be granted after the expiry of the ninety days and stated that the trial court's judgment on the sentence would be executed.

The case originated in 2018 when the Cyber Crime Wing of the Greater Chennai Police booked Shekher following his offensive social media post against women journalists. The special court for MP/MLA cases later took cognisance of the matter.