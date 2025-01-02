Top honour: Manu Bhaker, Gukesh among four Khel Ratna awardees

CHENNAI: As 2024 was an Olympic year, there were exceptions to the number of Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna 2024 awardees and also the Arjuna Awards list. Expectedly, the list— released by the sports ministry on Thursday—is dominated by Olympic and Paralympic winners. D Gukesh, who became the youngest world chess champion in December, too is in the list.

Speculation over Manu Bhaker not being considered for Khel Ratna turned out to be false. India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh, who won bronze in 2024 Olympics—his second medal after Tokyo 2020—too featured among the four chosen for the country’s highest sports awards. Para athlete high jumper Praveen Kumar is the fourth name.

There were reports that Manu was not on the list but the sports ministry’s official announcement included her name. Interestingly, Manu had not applied. It is not clear whether Gukesh’s name was added after his spectacular win on December 12.

It is learnt that the national awards committee met a couple of days after the chess final. It is understood that the panel had taken cognisance of applications but the final list was made after the sports ministry included two more names as per the latest rules.