Megamalai's hairpin bends to get retaining walls to prevent soil erosion

THENI: In a bid to prevent soil erosion, the state highways department has started the construction of retaining walls near hairpin bends in Megamalai. The project, estimated to cost Rs 1.6 crore, is being executed under the Central Road Fund (CRF) and will likely be completed by January 31.

A large number of people visit Megamalai, a popular destination in the district, to view Cumbum Valley from Manalar Dam and the tea estates and coffee plantations.

Megamalai has seven villages, including Highwavys and Megamalai. The Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) houses thousands of animals and people reach Megamalai via the 48.4-km Chinnamanur-Iravangalar state highway. The Megamalai hill road has 18 hairpin bends, and some stretches are often blocked during rains due to soil erosion and boulder slips.

Speaking to TNIE, State Highways Assistant Engineer A E Vairavan said that the department is constructing retaining walls near the fifth hairpin bend, at the 9.6 km mark and the project will cost Rs 1.6 crore. Each wall would be constructed at a height of 10 metres and a length of 25 metres.

He further said that under the supervision of Divisional Engineer Swaminathan and Assistant Divisional Engineer Raja, work is in progress.

"Retaining walls are used to straighten the road alignment over minor warpings in the hill face, support soil on steep slopes and increase stability: Retaining walls are designed to create level areas on sloping sites, provide additional support to natural slopes at risk of failure and help maximise development space," he added.

V Chandrasekar, a resident of the Megamalai area welcomed the move to construct a retaining wall on the stretch, “During heavy rains, roads in the area are damaged. Large boulders have fallen and destroyed the barricades. This affects the residents as they cannot leave Megamalai, especially in case of emergencies,” he told TNIE.