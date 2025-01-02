New Year games for children held amidst tight security in Kurinjakulam

TENKASI: Scheduled Caste (SC) residents of Kurinjakulam organised children's games for New Year on government poramboke land, barricaded by police personnel, on Wednesday. Around 380 police personnel were deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incidents, as dominant caste residents had earlier opposed the event. Following instructions from Sankarankovil Revenue Divisional Officer J Kavitha, the games commenced at 8 am and concluded at 4 pm.

Children participated in activities such as kabaddi, musical chair, tug-of-war, blowing balloons, dance and speech competitions under heavy police security. The police set up two checkposts, installed surveillance cameras to monitor the event, and arranged a mobile toilet. Sources said SC residents of Kurinjakulam have faced caste atrocities from dominant caste residents in the past.

"In 1992, four SC individuals were murdered and there have been incidents where SC residents were assaulted for wearing shirts and footwear in areas dominated by the other caste. Until 2019, SC residents organised New Year games on the same government land. However, dominant caste people approached the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a ban. While the court refused to prohibit the games, officials began imposing restrictions and time limits on the event," sources added. Several natives of Kurinjakulam working in other cities also returned to the village to participate in the New Year celebrations.