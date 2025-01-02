Renovation works at Tiruchendur Murugan temple expedited: Minister P K Sekar Babu

THOOTHUKUDI: Major renovation work at the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple has been expedited to conduct "Thirukoil Kudamuzhuku" on July 7, said Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) Minister P K Sekar Babu after visiting the temple.

The HR&CE is revamping the Tiruchendur temple at a cost of Rs 300 crore, including a contribution of Rs 200 crore by HCL's Vama Sundari Investments.

Further, the minister said the expansion of the Rajagopuram will be completed by January 20 and the lodging facilities will be completed by March.

Among the 43 major works, the finished ones will be inaugurated and opened for the devotees immediately, he added.

In order to reduce the traffic congestion, new approach roads and parking facilities have been planned. The roads leading to the temple have been surveyed and discussion with the stakeholding departments were held for better implementation, Sekar Babu said.

The revamp of the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple will be an iconic project under the Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, he added.