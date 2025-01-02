Tamil Nadu: State-wide student assessment to be held for classes 3, 5, and 8

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct a State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) in the last week of January to identify learning gaps and plan academic interventions. The OMR-based test will be conducted for 15.78 lakh students studying in classes 3, 5, and 8 in Tamil and English medium government and government-aided schools across the state.
According to the department, students in class 3 will be tested in Tamil, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while those in classes 5 and 8 will answer questions in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.
These assessments are carried out periodically to identify the need for interventions for students between the ages 6 and 14.
The department said the survey would be conducted by field investigators selected from final-year students studying in UG and PG classes in arts and science colleges and third or fourth-year students of engineering colleges.
A total of 71,019 field investigators will be needed to conduct the survey. The survey will take place over three days, with one day dedicated to each grade. To assist in identifying field investigators, the department has written to the commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education and the commissioner of Collegiate Education. They have been asked to issue orders to their subordinate officers to support CEOs in this process.
The State Council for Educational Research and Training will also conduct training for master trainers in the first week of January. These trainers will then train the students before January 11 to conduct the test. The survey results will also be used to modify the training being provided to the teachers and bring changes to the syllabus.
Govt school students to compete in Arts Fest
Chennai: A total of 13,407 students will participate in the state-level art and culture competitions on January 5 and 6. Separate competitions will be held for government and government-aided school students in five categories: classes 1 and 2, classes 3 to 5, classes 6 to 8, classes 9 and 10, and classes 11 and 12.
According to officials, over 46.7 lakh students initially competed, with 89,350 progressing to the district level. This year’s participation more than doubled due to the inclusion of government-aided schools and younger students. Winners will be honoured at a special event, and 100 students will participate in an international exposure visit. The competitions will be held in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and Namakkal.