Tamil Nadu: State-wide student assessment to be held for classes 3, 5, and 8

CHENNAI: The school education department will conduct a State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) in the last week of January to identify learning gaps and plan academic interventions. The OMR-based test will be conducted for 15.78 lakh students studying in classes 3, 5, and 8 in Tamil and English medium government and government-aided schools across the state.

According to the department, students in class 3 will be tested in Tamil, English, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies, while those in classes 5 and 8 will answer questions in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science.

These assessments are carried out periodically to identify the need for interventions for students between the ages 6 and 14.

The department said the survey would be conducted by field investigators selected from final-year students studying in UG and PG classes in arts and science colleges and third or fourth-year students of engineering colleges.

A total of 71,019 field investigators will be needed to conduct the survey. The survey will take place over three days, with one day dedicated to each grade. To assist in identifying field investigators, the department has written to the commissioner of the Directorate of Technical Education and the commissioner of Collegiate Education. They have been asked to issue orders to their subordinate officers to support CEOs in this process.