Ten Irulars booked for assault in Papparapatti

DHARMAPURI: Papparapatti police have booked cases against ten Irulars of Vattuvanahalli panchayat near Pennagaram, on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a man who posed as CID police along with an accomplice and demanded money. The two also tried to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman.

According to police, Jaiganesh (49) and Sakthi (30) natives of Palacode visited the village on Sunday night posing as police officers probing a ganja case and harassing the Irulars. When one of them tried to misbehave with a girl, the villagers beat them up. While Sakthi managed to escape, Jaiganesh was detained by them and handed over to the police.

Based on the woman’s complaint. Papparapatti police booked them under BNS and The Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. Jaiganesh and Sakthi were arrested and sent to remand on Tuesday night. Since Jaiganesh was injured, he was admittedton Palacode government hospital. Based on his complaint, police booked a case against ten Irula people including the father of the woman.

Tamil Nadu Tribal Association district secretary KN Mallayan condemned the filing of a case on tribal people. Pennagaram DSP P Mahalakshmi was not available for comments.