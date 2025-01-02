Centre prohibits veterinary use of Nimesulide drug for vulture conservation

CHENNAI: In a big boost for vulture conservation, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has prohibited the veterinary use of Nimesulide drug, considering its risks to wild animals, especially vultures that scavenge on carcasses.

In 2022, Chief Minister M K Stalin set up a State Level Committee for vulture conservation.

The committee, headed by the Chief Wildlife Warden, has worked on enhancing food sources, protecting tree cover on which these vultures build their nests and banning drugs like Diclofenac that are found to be toxic to vultures.

The state has also banned the use of Diclofenac medicine for cattle treatment through the director of drugs control.

The medicine is a major cause of decline in vulture population.

A total of 104 manufacturers, sellers of Diclofenac were prosecuted.

The committee had also proposed to ban Nimesulide. Forest officials said the Nimesulide ban is a welcome move and now the focus will be on implementation.

Bharathidasan said Nimesulide has been identified as a threat to vulture populations, similar to the effects of Diclofenac.

Recognising these dangers, several countries across the globe, including Switzerland, Spain and the United States, banned Nimesulide as early as 2000.