Three die as ambulance hits back side of wood-loaded lorry in Ramanathapuram

RAMANATHAPURAM: In a tragic incident near Valantharavai village in the Kenikarai police limit, three people, including two women, lost their lives when an ambulance carrying patients collided with the rear of a wood-loaded lorry on Tuesday.

Police sources said that Sagubar Sathik, along with his relatives Varusaikani and Aneesh Fathima, was travelling in a private ambulance to a hospital for a medical emergency. While nearing Valantharavai, the lorry, travelling ahead of the ambulance, suddenly turned right without signalling. The ambulance, unable to avoid the maneuver, rammed into the lorry’s backside.

Sagubar Sathik succumbed to fatal injuries on the spot. The other two victims died on the way to the hospital. The bodies have been sent to the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The Kenikarai police have filed a case against the lorry driver, who fled the scene after the accident. An investigation into the incident is underway.