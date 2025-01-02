Tiruchy residents fume as councillors seek cattle fine cut

TIRUCHY: The recent session of the city corporation became a topic on various social media platforms as some councillors made the plea for reducing fines on owners letting their cattle stray.

Ironically, in November 2024, the same council adopted the resolution to impose a fine of Rs 20,000 on stray cattle owners caught a second time. Residents claimed that any move to reduce the fine to Rs 1,000 as sought for would worsen the traffic on city streets.

Residents now want the corporation to ignore such requests. "I am shocked to know that a councillor justified the request by claiming that the stray cattle owners are poor and cannot afford the fine. If poverty can be considered as justification for conducting an offence, there would be lawlessness," said PK Armugam, a retired professor and resident of Thillai Nagar.

Recently, a motorist met with a fatal accident in Milaguparai while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal. Pointing to such incidents, the residents regarded it as a shame that councillors failed to consider such issues. Similarly, on February 27, 2023, a group of "goons" attacked the corporation's stray cattle seizure team in Ponmalai. But, in a session held on February 28, 2023, instead of condemning such incidents, a few councillors made the plea for reducing fines on stray cattle owners.

"The stern action of the corporation affected some councillors who used to release the cattle on to city roads. That's why they are pressuring to reduce the fine," an official said.

When contacted, a senior corporation official said, "The current fine amount would continue unless the corporation unanimously adopts another resolution or passes an order reducing the fine amount."