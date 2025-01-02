TN govt notifies proposals for 13 new municipalities

CHENNAI: In a move that will have a significant impact on local governance in 28 districts, Tamil Nadu’s municipal administration department has notified proposals for creating 13 new municipalities, extending the boundaries of 16 municipal corporations, merging village panchayats in 12 districts with 25 town panchayats, upgrading 25 village panchayats in 14 districts as town panchayats, and extending the boundaries of 41 municipalities.

The 16 corporations that will have their boundaries expanded are Greater Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Hosur, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchy, Tiruppur, Avadi, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, and Sivakasi.

The expansion will entail merging of four municipalities, five town panchayats, and 149 village panchayats with these corporations. The Greater Chennai Corporation will be extended by merging Adayalampattu and Vanagaram village panchayats in Tiruvallur district with the civic body.

Another 147 village panchayats and a town panchayat will be merged to expand 41 municipalities. Additionally, 13 new municipalities of Sankagiri, Kothagiri, Avinashi, Perundurai, Gavunthapadi, Polur, Chengam, Kanniyakumari, Harur, Sulur, Mohanur, Naravarikuppam and Veppampatu will be created.

Urban population in TN estimated to go up to 53%

Twenty-five village panchayats in 14 districts —Tiruppur, Thoothukudi, Namakkal, Erode, Coimbatore, Trichy, Tiruvallur, Pudukottai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai and Salem — will also be upgraded into town panchayats. Twenty-nine more village panchayats in 12 districts will be merged with 25 town panchayats.