Vaiko confident of DMK winning 200+ assembly seats

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Wednesday expressed his optimism that the DMK-led alliance will win 200+ seats in the 2026 Assembly election.

Addressing newspersons at the party headquarters here on the first day of the New Year, he slammed the BJP-led Union government for its “anti-people” policies, adding the centre may try to bring in Uniform Civil Code(UCC) in the upcoming budget session of the parliament. He added the union government is gradually crushing the state governments.

Commenting over the Vishwakarma scheme, he said, “ The scheme is a re-branded version of the Kulkalvi scheme.”

Responding to a question about Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he said actor Vijay’s entry into politics will not affect the DMK alliance in any way, since there is no rift within the DMK alliance. He further added Chief Minister MK Stalin has been bringing in many new schemes for all sections of the people, and they are being taken as a model by other states.

Vaiko said to ensure the victory of the DMK-led alliance in the election, MDMK will convene zone-wise consultative meetings from January end.