Anna University sexual assault case: DMK ally VCK urges govt to ensure fair probe

CHENNAI: Amid ‘strong doubts’ that there might be more persons involved in the Anna University sexual assault case apart from the accused arrested, the state government and the police should ensure a transparent investigation, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan told reporters on Thursday.

This statement comes in the wake of protests by opposition parties, especially AIADMK, which have adopted the slogan ‘Yaar andha sir’ (Who is that sir), indicating the alleged involvement of another person in the crime.

Talking to reporters at the airport, Thirumavalavan urged the state government to prioritise the safety of women on educational campuses. He said the Anna University incident has caused great shock and anguish even though the accused has been arrested.

“We urge the government to pay more attention to providing appropriate security to students staying in hostels in schools, colleges and university campuses,” Thirumavalavan said. “The accused must remain in custody until the investigation is completed, charge sheet filed, and trial concluded,” he added.

Thirumavalavan said the government is denying permission for the opposition parties to protest as they might politicise the issue. “However, the VCK is of the view that opposition parties should be allowed to protest,” Thirumavalavan said.