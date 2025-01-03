Buoyed by response to pilot phase in Tiruchy, TN expands community-based programme for elderly women

TIRUCHY: Buoyed by the response to the pilot phase of its community-based mental and health awareness programme for elderly women, the state government has expanded it to cover two other blocks in the district as well as Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai. Launched by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW) as a pilot project in Manikandam and Pullambadi blocks of the district in June this year, the Community-based Mental Health Intervention for Elderly Women aims to improve the health of elderly women as well as provide emotional support.

A total of 220 such senior citizens from Manikandam and 348 from Pullambadi have benefited from the pilot phase of the project, officials said. The programme provides 12 weeks of sessions at a common place to participants by focusing on 12 different exercise forms, including yoga, laughter therapy and physiotherapy. "Elderly women were taught simple and effective practices to improve their physical and mental well-being," A Kannan, nodal officer of the programme, said.

The pilot project concluded successfully in August, said S Suresh, project director, Mahalir Thittam, Tiruchy. Encouraged by the response, the next phase of the programme has commenced in Anthanallur and Lalgudi blocks of Tiruchy as well as Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts.

Mentioning NGO J-PAL having facilitated the sessions, Suresh told TNIE, "Elderly women in rural areas often face neglect from their family members, enduring chronic illnesses and isolation. The programme has provided them with the much-needed care.”

V Chellammal, a septuagenarian from PK Agaram in Pullambadi block who attended all 12 sessions, said the insights shared by the resource persons helped her approach life more positively. P Preethi, the programme's block manager, said, "Several women who came in with chronic knee-, neck- and shoulder pain reported significant relief after adopting the exercises taught during the sessions."