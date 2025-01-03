Civic projects: Tiruchy corporation's 'soft corner' for Anna Nagar irks residents

TIRUCHY: The continuing allocation of multiple projects by the Tiruchy corporation to Anna Nagar, one of the prime locations in the city, has irked other locality residents. Anna Nagar boasts of several recreational spots like the walker's track and Science Park. The corporation is planning more recreational spaces here such as a food street and a footbridge over the Uyyakondan canal. But this has not stopped the allocation of works to Anna Nagar. In November 2024, the corporation announced a Rs 5.75-crore sports centre and the next month a Rs 3.56-crore fitness centre in Anna Nagar, inviting flak from the public over skewed priorities neglecting other areas.

"One can understand the logic behind allocating a food street in a prime location like Anna Nagar. But what is the reason for allocating a sports centre and a fitness centre to Anna Nagar? It proves the authorities are interested only in the development of prime areas in the city. The town planners have to change this attitude and consider allocating the fitness centre to some other location," Sujatha K of Woraiyur said.

"The corporation cannot make land availability an excuse for making such an allocation to Anna Nagar. There are over 300 parks in the city, and the local body has claimed they don't have the money to conduct its maintenance. Then, why can't the corporation convert a park in Khajamalai or other locations into a fitness centre? All these are happening as most of these projects are announced without any wider consultation," said TR Velmurugan, an elderly resident of Khajamalai.

A section of the residents believes that the current administration is making the mistakes of the previous one. "The AIADMK regime constructed two parks in our area. It is baffling why two parks were constructed so close together in one area. The DMK regime that blamed such careless planning of AIADMK has now made the same mistake. Otherwise, why did they allocate the sports and fitness centre to Anna Nagar?" questioned S Govindaraj of JK Nagar.

Meanwhile, a senior corporation official said, "The allocation of a few projects to Anna Nagar doesn't mean that we have ignored other areas. We will definitely consider allocation of similar projects to other areas."