CM Stalin unveils show featuring 50 varieties of flowers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the fourth edition of the Chennai Flower Show on Thursday at the Semmozhi Poonga. The show, which will be open till January 18, will feature 50 varieties of flowers brought from Ooty, Yercaud, Kodaikanal, and Krishnagiri.

The entry tickets can be purchased at the park between 10am and 6pm, and also booked online through the portal tnhorticulture.in/spetickets/.

The flower show will be open between 10 am and 7 pm. For those aged 12 years and above, ticket fare is Rs 200 per person, and for children (aged 5-11) it is Rs 100. Extra charge of Rs 500 will be applicable for still cameras and Rs 5,000 for video cameras.