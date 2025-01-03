Comments on Hindu women: Case against Thirumavalavan binned

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed a case pending at the district munsif-cum-judicial magistrate court at Peraiyur in Madurai, against VCK leader Thirumavalavan in connection with his comments about Hindu women made at an international conference in 2020.

Finding that none of the offences alleged by the complainant Dr V Vedha alias Dhamodharan was made out and no prima facie case could be established, Justice P Velmurugan recently ordered quashing of the case.

“At this juncture, it has to be stated that there is no intention for the petitioner to commit any hate speech and is not affecting anyone; and his speech is only in general parlance,” the judge said in the order.

He also observed that it could be inferred, from the affidavit filed along with the petition by Thirumavalavan, that he had uttered such words as mentioned in the ‘Manu Smriti’ and has quoted from the book.

Vedha sought the court to prosecute him for committing offences including criminal conspiracy, defamation, insulting women’s modesty and transmitting obscene material under the provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act.