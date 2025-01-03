Farmers allege sago units releasing effluents into lake in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers from A Pallipatti are concerned about rising pollution levels in their lake and urged the administration to inspect local sago factories. They alleged that effluents used to process sago could lead to increased pollution.

A Pallipatti lake spreads across 20 acres and is a crucial water source for sustaining cultivation in over 142 hectares of land. Villagers also rely on the lake to feed livestock. However, farmers recently alleged that the local lake is getting polluted and urged the administration to look into water quality.

Speaking to TNIE, R Krishnasamy from Pallipatti said, “After 20 years, our lake got filled up only a few weeks ago. But within weeks, the water seems odd and a foul chemical smell emanates from the lake. The discoloration of water has also left farmers worried. Some speculate that sago industries dump waste into the stream which is then deposited into A Pallipatti lake.”

S Sivaraja another villager, said, “The lake replenishes groundwater, aiding farmers for well irrigation. If the lake is indeed contaminated, then the soil in the area would be affected. Therefore, water quality needs to be checked.”

When TNIE spoke to revenue officials they said, “A few years ago a similar allegation had been raised and revenue, pollution control and the agriculture department inspected local sago units. They are all managed well and there is no cause for concern.”