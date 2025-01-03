In a first, Steppe Eagle spotted in Madurai district

MADURAI: In a first, Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation recently documented the presence of Steppe Eagle, an endangered bird species, at Kallikudi in Madurai. Members of the foundation, who went bird watching in Kallikudi area's green lawn fields (Varal puliveli), spotted and photographed a few Steppe Eagles in the sky.

Speaking to media persons, 0phthalmologists Dr Badri Narayanan and Dr Hemoglobin, who maintain a keen interest in bird watching, said Steppe Eagle is an endangered bird species listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and it spends winters in India and Africa. Earlier, the species was spotted in Chennai and Tirunelveli. However, it is the first time the species is being documented in Madurai, they said.

In a press statement, Madurai Nature Cultural Foundation coordinator said green lawn areas are considered to be biodiversity-rich areas in developed countries. Likewise, the Banni grassland in Gujarat and desert grasslands in Rajasthan are also considered biodiversity-rich areas. However, in Tamil Nadu, grasslands are documented as poramboke land or wetlands, he said.

"Grasslands located in Thirumangalam, Thoppur, Sivarakottai, Nesaneri, Karadikal, Villur, Kallikudi, Thennamanallur, Peraiyur, and Paraikulam are rich in biodiversity. Nearly 170 bird species have been documented in Kallikudi grassland areas, which also shelters various animal species, including Indian fox and spotted deer," he pointed out, and urged the state government to restructure the criteria of declaring green lawns as wetlands, and consider them as biodiversity-rich areas.