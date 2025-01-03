LPG tanker detaches on Avinashi road flyover; schools within 500-metre radius closed

COIMBATORE: An LPG-filled tanker detached from a truck on the old flyover on Avinashi Road in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred when the truck negotiated a turn at the roundabout atop the flyover, leading to a gas leak from the tanker.

As liquefied petroleum gas began to leak from the tanker, police sealed off the entire flyover, while the fire and rescue personnel worked to pour water on the tanker to prevent further hazards.

The Coimbatore District Collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati, declared a holiday for schools within a 500-metre radius of the site as a precautionary measure.