LPG tanker detaches on Avinashi road flyover; schools within 500-metre radius closed

COIMBATORE: An LPG-filled tanker detached from a truck on the old flyover on Avinashi Road in the early hours of Friday. The incident occurred when the truck negotiated a turn at the roundabout atop the flyover, leading to a gas leak from the tanker.
As liquefied petroleum gas began to leak from the tanker, police sealed off the entire flyover, while the fire and rescue personnel worked to pour water on the tanker to prevent further hazards.
The Coimbatore District Collector, Kranthi Kumar Pati, declared a holiday for schools within a 500-metre radius of the site as a precautionary measure.
According to sources, the tanker, en route from Kochi in Kerala to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) LPG bottling plant in Ganapathy, detached from the truck's trailer around 3 a.m. due to damage to the turn plate pin.
The tanker fell onto the flyover, causing gas leakage from its rear end.
The truck driver immediately alerted the fire and rescue services, who arrived promptly. Police sealed off the flyover and adjacent underpasses, setting up barricades to divert traffic.
Fire and rescue personnel sprayed water on the tanker to mitigate any potential hazards while BPCL officials and technical experts worked to contain the leakage. A crane was deployed to lift the damaged tanker, with plans to transfer the LPG to other vehicles.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar inspected the site and coordinated with BPCL officials. “The tanker was carrying 18 tonnes of LPG, and the leakage has been temporarily sealed. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is expected to arrive shortly to relocate the tanker to a safe location,” he said.