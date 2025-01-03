Man held for raping 80-yr-old woman in Hosur breaks leg in escape bid

KRISHNAGIRI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 80-year-old woman, near Hosur on Thursday. The suspect was identified as D Lakshmanan, a daily wager from Uliyalam village near Bagalur.

On Tuesday evening, when the woman was seeking alms at Hosur bus stand, Lakshmanan picked her up on a motorcycle assuring to drop her at her daughter’s house near Kelamangalam. But he took her to the forest near Berandapalli and allegedly raped her. The woman was then admitted to Hosur government hospital and she filed a complaint with the Hosur All Women’s police station.

Following the incident, two special teams were formed under the HUDCO police inspector S Muthamil Selvan, which included sub-inspector T Sabarivelan and others. On Wednesday evening, the suspect was identified after tracing the vehicle through CCTV footage and tracking multiple persons. He was caught near his home in Uliyalam village, police sources said.

A police official further added that when the suspect was taken to the crime scene near Berandapalli forest on Wednesday night, he tried to escape and fell down, injuring his right leg. Later, he was admitted to Hosur government hospital and sent to remand on Thursday evening.