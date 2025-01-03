Move to merge local bodies sparks job, governance fears

CHENNAI: The state’s move to merge and upgrade several village panchayats in 28 districts, where elections for rural local bodies are pending, with the adjoining urban local bodies has drawn criticism from organisations working for local self-governments.

Their key contentions include loss of jobs under MNREGA scheme in panchayats, trouble in reaching heads of civic bodies, and hardship in getting government services. They also pointed out that the five notifications issued on Wednesday pertain only to the local bodies in the 28 districts where elections are pending.

Nandakumar Siva, vice president of Thannatchi, an NGO working for the rights of local bodies, told TNIE, “These notifications are against democracy. The government is trying to complete the merger of local bodies through shortcuts. This will affect the possibility of women and members of SC/ST communities getting elected as people’s representatives. It is against social justice.”

Siva said no one would oppose urbanisation wherever it is necessary. In Chennai, for instance, Medavakkam is a local body which has many urban characteristics and merging this village panchayat is justified. But merging Padikkaasu Vaithanpatti village in Virudhunagar where agriculture is the primary livelihood with an urban body is totally unfair, he said.

“The developmental programmes (mostly infrastructure facilities) implemented by the central and state governments for rural local bodies are entirely different from urban local bodies. For rural areas, mostly livelihood projects are being implemented and due to the merger, rural residents will lose these programmes,” he pointed out. When a village panchayat becomes part of an urban area, the local water resources will be wiped out, he alleged.