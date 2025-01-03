Ooty cold wave hits normal life, but not tourism

NILGIRIS: Temperature has plummeted in the Nilgiris, forcing residents indoors and blanketing the landscape with frost. The Government Botanical Garden (GBG) recorded a low of 2.6°C on Thursday, with further decreases expected. Despite the chill, tourist activity remains unaffected.

A thick layer of frost has covered the Botanical Garden and Thalaikundha in recent days. Auto and taxi drivers are resorting to campfires to stay warm, while the horticulture department is taking measures to protect delicate flowering plants. GBG staff are watering the lawns twice daily to remove frost, and Salvia plants are being covered with polythene sheets overnight.

Despite the freezing temperatures, tourist flow to the GBG remains steady. “In December, over 200,000 tourists visited, generating `1.94 crore in revenue,” an official reported. “In 2024, the GBG welcomed 2.395 million tourists and generated `18.42 crore.”

The cold weather has also impacted the dairy industry. Aavin, the state-owned milk producer, has seen a dip in procurement from the district.