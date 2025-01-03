Tamil Nadu will not compromise its edu policy for central fund: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Thursday said CM M K Stalin is firm on not getting funds from the centre under Samagra Shiksha scheme if it comes at the cost of the state having to compromise on its policy. “Union government is saying that funds will be released only if we agree to their policy. I see this as blackmail,” the minister said. At present, the state bears all the expenses of the department, including salaries of teachers and funds for student-welfare schemes, he said.

The minister was talking to reporters in Chennai after conducting a departmental review meeting with officials to assess the progress of schemes announced in the last budget, discuss new schemes that can be introduced in the next budget, and proposals regarding restructuring of the department.

When asked how the state is going to handle the situation if the centre refuses to release funds due to the state’s opposition to NEP, the minister said, “We are firm on our policy. The state has been giving salaries to teachers and officials as the CM has made it clear that there should be no disruption in schemes that are being offered to the students.” Poyyamozhi, however, added that some projects which were announced in the last budget like constructing sensory parks in schools had to be downscaled due to lack of funds.

Talking about lack of toilets in government schools as per the UDISE+ report, Poyyamozhi said the department has been asked to divert CSR funds contributed under the general category for building toilets in these schools. He also assured that the department will prioritise providing toilets for girl students.