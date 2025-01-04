Abandoned vending space in Tiruchy corporation complex turns ‘den’ for anti-social activities

TIRUCHY: Vendors overlooking the designated space inside the corporation’s multi-storeyed complex near the Chathiram bus stand and illegally occupying a portion outside the building for selling farm produce has reduced the “abandoned” space into a den for anti-social activities, complain customers and locals alike. Calling out the police for turning a blind eye into the menace, they demand immediate action to turn the complex a “safe” space again.
The three-storeyed complex on Kaliammankoil Street built at a cost of Rs 6 crore under the Smart Cities Mission has dedicated space to allow 32 vegetable vendors to undertake daily trade and 17 other shops with shutters on the ground floor. The other two floors are used up for the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility that can accommodate approximately 18 four-wheelers. Since the inauguration of the complex in December 2023, several vendors have gone on to ignore the lot system through which daily allotment of vending space is made and instead squat in the portion outside the building which is meant for two-wheeler parking.
As a result, only a few vendors operate inside the mini-vegetable market, leaving much of the ground floor unused. This lures people, particularly at nightfall, to encroach upon the space and engage in activities like drug and ganja use, and consumption of liquor, complain customers and locals. While the personnel at the Fort police station near the market are aware of the menace, they are yet to take action, they added.
A 55-year-old shopkeeper at the complex who did not wish to be named said, "I used to spot many customers at the mini-market but now they avoid the place. Several youths occupy the space and engage in all kind of illegal activities, strewing liquor bottles and used needles around.” When we approach such people indulging in anti-social activities, they threaten us as well as the vendors, he added.
Mentioning the toilets in the complex turning unusable due to the menace and valuables and wares also going missing from the shops, he said the market would soon cease to exist if the situation persisted. Saying that the offenders use the side entrance of the complex, he suggested that it be closed permanently to deter them from trespassing into the premises.
V Archana of Andal Street, a regular customer, said, "What was once a vibrant place to buy fresh produce now is unsafe. The illegal activities on the premises should hence be stopped and we want this place to turn safer again." When enquired, a corporation official told TNIE, "We have issued notices warning errant vendors to set up shop only inside the market. They will be moving in soon."
Meanwhile, Fort station inspector M Periyasamy expressed ignorance over the matter and said no petitions in this regard has been received. “We will conduct a surprise inspection and take necessary action," he added.