Chennai has faced significant flooding and cyclones over the years, and climate change is expected to exacerbate these extreme weather events, testing our city to its limits. Various important solutions are discussed, such as maintaining waterbodies, rainwater harvesting, removing encroachments, connecting stormwater drains, and restoring the Cooum and the mighty Buckingham Canal. But, we still have a long road ahead; one season at a time.

Since 2021, I have been running @newsofchennai social media handle to update citizens in times of need. As a concerned citizen, I believe there are some fundamental issues we need to collectively address to build resilience during such events.

Crisis communication

Chennai citizens can remember how mobile networks fail during floods and cyclones, affecting not just internet access but also phone calls. The government should nudge telecom operators to activate Cell on Light Trucks (COLT) that have high ground clearance and can travel to flooded areas when stationary base stations lose power. Additionally, the union government could mandate that all new smartphones include Satellite SOS messaging capabilities, similar to those in Apple iPhones, with appropriate security measures.

Reliable helpline

Helplines frequently become overwhelmed during floods, leaving citizens helpless and uncertain about which number to call. A unique emergency number for Chennai or the state, integrated with all relevant services flooding, electricity, disaster response and police would simplify this process. While the 112 pan-India emergency number exists, awareness and utilisation remain low. We could either enhance the existing 112 for Tamil Nadu or establish a reliable all-in-one helpline for emergencies. Meanwhile, NewsofChennai.in will serve as a verified helpline directory for citizens in times of need, not just during floods.