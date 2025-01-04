Arumuganeri residents stage rail roko demanding additional train from Tiruchendur, rail overbridge

THOOTHUKUDI: Demanding the operation of additional trains from Tiruchendur to Chennai and the construction of a rail overbridge at Arumuganeri, members of the Arumuganeri railway development association staged a rail roko here on Friday. Over 50 protesters were arrested by the police as they attempted to block the Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur Passenger train at 10.10 am. They were released later in the evening.

The members, led by association president Arumuganeri R Thangamani, condemned the southern railway for turning a blind eye to the demands of the residents of Arumuganeri, including an additional Tiruchendur - Chennai Express train, and a rail overbridge at Arumuganeri railway crossing on the Thoothukudi - Tiruchendur road, which is shut around 14 times a day causing acute traffic congestion on the crucial road stretch.

Pointing out that the southern railway has been rejecting the proposals for new trains citing limited platforms and tracks, the protesters urged the railway authorities to construct additional platforms and tracks, and to extend the existing platforms so as to accommodate 24 compartments. The poor infrastructure and the absence of a rail overbridge at Arumuganeri has been adversely affecting passengers, Thangamani said.

The protesters also condemned the rescheduling of the Tirunelveli - Tiruchendur passenger from 8.20 am to 10.10 am, alleging that the new timing does not facilitate the commute of office goers and school students.