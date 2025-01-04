Centre will fund cleaning of Thamirabarani if state files DPR, MP Robert Bruce tells Madras HC

MADURAI: Tirunelveli Congress MP C Robert Bruce told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the central government is ready to fund the restoration and rejuvenation of the Thamirabarani River, after the state government comes forward with a detailed project report (DPR).

Bruce made the statement by appearing before a special bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and B Pugalendhi in a batch of petitions, including a contempt petition filed by one S Kamaraj alias Muthalakurichi Kamaraj, which alleged mixing of sewage with the Thamirabarani.

Bruce said he took up the issue at the Lok Sabha recently and came to know that a centrally sponsored scheme named National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) is being run to support efforts made by states and urban local bodies (ULBs) for abatement of pollution in rivers across the country.

He further said Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme run by the Urban Affairs Ministry also supports states and ULBs in creating sewerage and treatment facilities for polluted rivers.

The special bench took note of the MP’s statement and adjourned the matter to January 24 for passing comprehensive orders.