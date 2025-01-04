Chennai-based TBML scam: Seven convicted as ED uncovers international money laundering operation to Hong Kong

CHENNAI: Five years after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began investigating an international Trade Based Money Laundering (TBML) scam orchestrated from Chennai, the recovery of a hard disc from a house in north Chennai in 2021 led to the discovery that the foreign bank accounts receiving the laundered money were being operated from the city.

In September 2024, the owner of the house, Abdul Haleem, became the seventh person convicted in the scam by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Chennai. This was the sixth conviction in the investigations where at least Rs 120 crore in US Dollars was found to have been laundered to Hong Kong since 2016 through bank accounts of multiple shell companies in Chennai as payments for faked import of electronics. The accounts in Indian Bank and Syndicate bank had been created using forged documents by hawala operators and impersonators acting as agents for the handlers of the scam.

In 2021, ED zeroed in on Haleem based on confessions of two other accused, who identified him as the operator of some of the bank accounts used for laundering. A hard disk and some important documents were seized by ED during the searches at his Mannady house and office.

The disk had details of the pins and passwords of bank accounts of Hong Kong-based companies like Flourish Noble and Decent Mount in HSBC bank. These were the accounts that had received the proceeds of crime from the under-investigation Chennai accounts.