Conduct coaching classes for NMMS aspirants, says educational committee

COIMBATORE: The Education Development Committee (EDC) has requested the district school education department to conduct coaching classes for Class 8 students who attend National Means - cum - Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam which is scheduled in February. Students who are successful in the exam will get a scholarship of amount Rs 12,000 per annum till they complete Class 12.

EDC coordinator K Leninbarathi said, “In the past, except for a few teachers, many did not give proper training to students. In 2024, around 250 students cleared NMMS out of 6,000 in Coimbatore. Considering this, special training should be given this year.”

A graduate teacher who handles Science at a government school, told TNIE, “Till two years ago, school education department was conducting the coaching classes, but it has been stopped. As a result, students struggle to clear the examination. But some teachers conduct coaching classes to their students out of their interest.”

When asked about it, an officer from district school education department said they would take steps to conduct NMMS coaching classes.